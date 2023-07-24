Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Reaches No. 2 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2023 - 4:49 PM

According to consequence.net, Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” has reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, “Try That in a Small Town” is the biggest country song in over 10 years and last week the tune received 11.6 million streams, 7.3 million radio listens and sold 228,000 copies.

Also “Try That In A Small Town” came in second on Billboard’s Hot 100 list, which marks Aldean‘s first number two spot on the chart.

Aldean has stated that the song is an ode to rural communities, where neighbors protect each other from crime and other unlawful things.

Despite the success of “Try That in a Small Town,” artists Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell are several people who have criticized the track.