Jason Aldean Faces Backlash for Filming New Music Video at Historic Lynching Site, Song Pulled from CMT Rotation

According to consequence.net, country singer Jason Aldean shared a video for his new song “Try That in a Small Town,” which not only promotes violence but it was filmed at the site of an actual lynching in Tennessee.

The song sells as being anti-crime and pro-community with the beginning lyrics condemning carjackings and liquor store robberies.

But everything ends after the fourth line where Aldean begins to speak truth about the literal crimes with protesting, which is actually not only legal but constitutionally protected.

Aldean shows his anti-protest sentiment in the music video, which shows him playing with his band in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee.

Images are projected of anti-police brutality protests from recent years, all while Aldean sings, “I recommend you don’t try that in a small town.”

A tweet has since gone viral explaining that the courthouse was the site of a brutal lynching in 1927, in which ab 18 year old Henry Choate was killed and hung from the building.

Jason Aldean shot this at the site where a white lynch mob strung Henry Choate up at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., after dragging his body through the streets with a car in 1927. That’s where Aldean chose to sing about murdering people who don’t respect police. https://t.co/gBL7FlaBS2 pic.twitter.com/eGfmMc8HAI — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) July 17, 2023

Choate’s death is an example of the violence has impacted Black communities and oppressed populations in America to this day. The protests that Aldean has made seems to be calling for a more humane approach to organizing society.

Also, Aldean is advocating for vigilante “justice” on the site where an innocent teenager was murdered by a vigilante mob less than 100 years ago.

“Try That in a Small Town” is not about protecting rural towns, it’s not about preventing crime and it’s not about regaining a sense of community and respect.. Instead, the song allegedly promotes violence and repressive class collaboration.

Aldean is not interested in making a better world for everyone in the community but the artist wants to protect a status quo which means some people have more rights and privileges than others.

Aldean has addressed the critics in a long statement posted to social media.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

The statement adds: “As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart. Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief.”