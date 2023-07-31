Jason Aldean Compares the Spirit of “Try That in a Small Town” to Reactions to the Boston Marathon Bombing

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 6:40 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, country artist Jason Aldean compared the spirit of “Try That in a Small Town” as a response of people who came together after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

On July 29 Aldean praised the mindset of people who would have “beat the s*it” out of the suspects while he was performing at a venue roughly 40 miles south of where the terrorist attack happened.

While addressing the audience at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Aldean mentioned that the song’s message was being “overshadowed by all the bullsht.” Aldean said, “I was lying in bed last night and I was thinking to myself, you guys would get this better than anybody, right? Because I remember a time, I think it was April 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombings happened, you guys remember this right?”

The artist continued with: “The last time that happened was a whole, not a small town, a big-ass town came together, no matter your color, no matter anything. The whole country and especially Boston came together. And anybody, any of you guys that would’ve found those guys before the cops did, I know you guys from Boston, and you guys would’ve beat the sht outta them, either one of ‘em.”

Aldean concluded with: “I’ve been trying to say, this is not about race, it’s about people getting their shit together and acting right, acting like you’ve got some common sense.”

During the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev placed and detonated two homemade pressure cooker bombs near the finish line of the race that killed three people and injured hundreds more.

During the aftermath, the public rushed to uncover the suspects by scrutinizing countless photos and videos spread on social media, with the wrong suspects even being identified in news reports. It resulted with the FBI releasing images of the Tsarnaevs to prevent further misinformation from spreading.

The manhunt saw Tamerlan die on April 19 following injuries from a shootout with police and being ran over by his younger brother who was trying to escape. Dzhokhar was arrested just hours later while hiding in a backyard in Watertown. Though the citizens of Boston were happy to find justice, they had no impact on the capture.