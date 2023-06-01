Turnstile Release New Song “Listening” Within Netflix Show “I Think You Should Leave

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, punk band Turnstile have shared a new song called “Listening,” which is a part of the third season of Tim Robinson’s Netflix show I Think You Should Leave.

The show started its third season this week and the fourth episode features a song by a group called The Everything-You-Knows, who are made up of Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Daniel Fang and Franz Lyons.

The track veers off the band’s usual sonic path onto pop-punk. Yates’s vocals cooly coo over the instrumentation in the catchiest of ways, by bringing the school setting energy of the “Children’s Choir” sketch. According stereogum.com , the Turnstile ‘s appearance did come out of nowhere. Robinson previously posted on Twitter a of him attending a Turnstile concert. I love Tim Robinson and I love Turnstile pic.twitter.com/0BJTYVk6un — ava (@westcoastwinter) November 9, 2021 “I love Tim Robinson and I love Turnstile.” The newest season of I Think You Should Leave debuted on May 30th and it has already proven it’s just as strange as ever. As for Turnstile, they showed their appreciation for Taco Bell’s nacho fries by soundtracking a commercial with their song “Holiday.”

Also the band will be on the road throughout the rest this year. In addition to appearances at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock Festival, they will serve as the opener on the North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour.