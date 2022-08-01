Gulch Play Final Brutal Show at Sound and Fury 2022

Gulch has played their final show together at Sound and Fury 2022, and it was a suitably brutal one. According to Stereogum, the band’s final performance took place in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, during the Sound and Fury festival – a festival that serves as a Mecca for Punk and Hardcore bands.

The San Jose metallic hardcore band has built an intense fanbase despite having less than two dozen songs to their name. The band showed why they became such a behemoth hit during their final performance, in which they performed the first live version of Siouxsie And The Banshees cover “Sin In My Heart”.

Their final, twenty-five minute performance is all available to watch online. It’s an energetic, screaming tribute to the band. Absolutely full of cheering fans, crowdsurfing, and crisp, powerful performances, the show was one for the ages. Gulch fans will probably remember it for ages to come – give it a watch below.