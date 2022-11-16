Soccer Mommy Shares New Music Video For “Feel It All The Time”

Home News Roy Lott November 16th, 2022 - 9:55 PM

Soccer Mommy releases a music video for “Feel It All The Time,” a standout, country-tinged track from her magnificent new album Sometimes, Forever, which as released in June. The video sees lead singer Sophie Allison in different shots of her driving around in a neighborhood, riding a horse and wielding a sword with a medieval-looking helmet. It is directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.

‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” explains Allison. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.” Earlier this year, she performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In October, she released a previously unreleased version of the song “Darkness Forever,” which is also on the new album.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer