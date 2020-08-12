Jaye Jayle Releases “A Cold Wind”

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 10:07 PM

Alternative artist Jaye Jayle has released a new music video for “A Cold Wind,” which will be featured on his latest studio album Prisyn out now via Sargent House. This video is directed by Joshua Ford, while the song discusses the darker tribulations regarding love such as the desire for comfort and security.

“A Cold Wind” focuses on various landscapes such as images of mountains, fields and water, contrasted with images of silk and leaves, all shot under dark tones of maroon, purple and blue. This type of aesthetic matches the song’s tone perfectly, as the project’s Evan Patterson gives a cryptic vocal performance, backed by a brooding instrumental filled with paranoid synth keys, a steady, yet frantic drum beat and progressive strings that build up into a climax that ends suddenly.

This latest song follows the singles “Guntime” and “Don’t Blame The Rain” which discusses various different issues such as gun violence and being raised in a small town, in an oppressive conservative environment. This latest project was reportedly recorded via a GarageBand app on an iPhone, while Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chisolm reportedly assisted with the project.

“It was wild. He suggested we make a whole record that way. I printed out all these poems, stories, and journal entries I’d made on my phone over the course of the year and went into the studio with my friend Warren (Christopher Gray),” Patterson explained. “We’d find things that rhythmically worked, and that’s how all the lyrics and singing happened. It was all gut instinct, improvisational.”