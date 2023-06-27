Jaye Jayle Releases New Single “When We Are Dogs” Alongside Patrick Shiroishi and Bonnie “Prince” Billy

Home News Cait Stoddard June 27th, 2023 - 6:59 PM

Across the eight songs of Jaye Jayle’s latest album Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, the artist has shared his latest single “When We Are Dogs,” which features the artists Patrick Shiroishi and Bonnie “Prince” Billy.

Jayle‘s latest tune is wonderful by how Shiroishi’s saxophone playing blends in with the blurry while his vocals playing the song a sense of focus and clarity.

In the press release Jayle discusses the meaning behind his latest tune.

“I still felt the song needed a lyrical story. Then comes Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and his voice. I knew we were both dog lovers. A story about being reincarnated as dogs was a perfect fit. Will’s voice allowed the song to soar even further into the fictional realm. For me, the most exciting part of the process was to accidentally create a sonic landscape for these two prolific musicians to meet each other.”

The artist adds: “not in the normal sense of an introduction. Patrick and Will’s contributions resemble that of a conversation. Playing off of one another. Maybe not meeting as dogs, yet meeting as artists.”

Jayle continues with, “Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy also has a new album coming out soon. Also, recorded by the same engineer Nick Roeder that recorded Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, it’s an exciting time for new music. It always is.”