Jaye Jayle Releases New Surreal Video for “Don’t Blame the Rain”

Jay Jayle released a new music video Thursday for “Don’t Blame The Rain,” directed by Greg Sheppard. The song is from the upcoming album Prisyn, scheduled to be released on Aug. 7.

The psychadelic-themed video features a rectangular headshot of Jayle Jayle singing with alternating scenes of a desert in the background, rain on a body of water, and a room with a checkered floor. The song’s sound compliments the video, which pulls influences from 1980s synthwave and goth.

Similar to the video, the song features highly intricate and unconventional production.

“Poetically and politically, this song is about being raised in a small town in Kentucky and the struggle to keep one’s head above the suffocating right-wing model,” said Evan Peterson, the man behind Jay Jayle, in a statement. “Those who are brought up in a southern culture mentality rarely escape the oppressive grip. To see through the mask of surrounding influence is no simple task. This song is for those that had the wit to emerge themselves from the sandpits of western civilization’s inhumane past.”

Prisyn was recorded during a eleven-week window while Peterson was on tour. He used the GarageBand app on his iPhone to record the songs. It is the follow-up to Peterson’s 2017 album, The Time Between Us.