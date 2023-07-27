Daft Punk Shares “Memory Tapes Episode 2” With 10th Anniversary of “Random Access Memories”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 3:04 PM

While celebrating the 10 anniversary of their final album Random Access Memories, Daft Punk have revealed Memory Tapes, which is a new series of interviews with key artists who collaborated on the album.

In anticipation of the launch of Random Access Memories ten years ago, Daft Punk worked with The Creators Project to capture an interview series called The Collaborators, in which the album collaborators talk about their experiences creating the music that became album.

Memory Tapes is a follow up for the album collaborators to revisit Random Access Memories by share their memories of the recording process and examine the impact that the album and Daft Punk have had on their own careers and on culture.

The first episode of the Memory Tapes series launched with Julian Casablancas to coincide with the 10 anniversary edition of Random Access Memories and today Memory Tapes Episode 2 with Chilly Gonazales is released.

Upcoming episodes will feature Panda Bear, DJ Falcon, Todd Edwards, Pharell Williams, Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams & Chris Caswell.