Daft Punk Release New Rendition of “Give Life Back To Music” Demo From Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition

April 20th, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Following the release of The Writing of Fragments of Time on March 22, Daft Punk have now released GLBTM (Studio Outtakes), which is the second track from the upcoming expanded edition of Daft Punk‘s last album Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition available May 12.

With Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, Daft Punk pulls the curtain back to reveal some intimate moments of the creative process from the making of the pivotal and celebrated 2013 album. GLBTM (Studio Outtakes) is an early and raw version of what will end up as Give Life Back To Music before any production was added to the track.

It gives listeners a look at the evolution of the track and showcases the importance of all elements of the track and how they work together to create the final result. Recording with musicians was a core value Daft Punk took for this album. Listeners can feel the life, energy and joy brought by humans playing instruments in the studio.