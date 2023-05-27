Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories Returns to No. 1 Spot on the Billboard Album Charts for Dance/Electronic

Home News Renita Wright May 27th, 2023 - 4:39 AM

Ten years after the release of their final album “Random Access Memories”, Iconic French duo Daft Punk are back on the charts. “Random Access Memories” is the fourth studio album by the French electronic music duo Daft Punk. It was released in 2013 and features collaborations with several artists, including Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, and Julian Casablancas.

The album also won several awards, including Album of the Year at the 2014 Grammy Awards and Best Dance/Electronica Album at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. “Random Access Memories” is considered by many to be a defining album of Daft Punk’s career and a landmark release in the electronic music genre.