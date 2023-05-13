Daft Punk’s Releases Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, Releases Music Video for “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)”

Home News Simon Li May 13th, 2023 - 12:34 PM

While “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)” was said to be the “Last Daft Punk song ever,” Daft Punk has just released their celebratory album, Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, as an expansion of and celebration of their 5 times Grammy winning and 2 times Platinum last album.

Together with the announcement video came the music video of “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo).” It featured a one shot animation made by the collaborative efforts of Picnic Studios from London, H5 Studio from Paris, and Light Studios from Paris. The animation can be simply summed up as “a life form walking / running.” Starting with a circle on paper and evolving into life forms that eventually became a human and Daft Punk themselves wearing historical clothes, and showing a cyborg pregnant lady, shifting to various cyborg life forms running and finally falling in its attempt to run after and reach out to something, crashing to the ground and forming another circle from its parts, the video seems to point to the cycle of life. It is worth noticing of the stylistic choices many of the human forms have in the video, making references to great arts in human history. The music is melancholic and touching, conveying great senses of awe at the ending scene of the humanoid robot crashing.

Below is the Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) music video.

The director of the animation, Warren Fu, says that “This project is especially dear to me not only because I was the mutual friend that introduced Julian to Guy Man and Thomas, but it is also the final music video for Daft Punk.” His central idea was that “Like a lot of the robot’s music,” he would employ something “simple and hypnotic on the surface, that reveals more upon repeat listens and viewings.”

Even after ten years of its original release, Random Access Memories still attracts new fans to Daft Punk. Its ten-year anniversary version will include 35 minutes of previously unrevealed demos, outtakes and unreleased songs across its nine tracks. Below is the full track list of Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition.

01 Give Life Back to Music

02 The Game of Love

03 Giorgio by Moroder

04 Within

05 Instant Crush

06 Lose Yourself To Dance

07 Touch

08 Get Lucky

09 Beyond

10 Motherboard

11 Fragments of Time

12 Doin’ It right

13 Contact

14 Horizon Ouverture

15 Horizon (Japan CD)

16 GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

17 Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

18 GL (Early Take)

19 Prime (2012 Unfinished)

20 LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

21 The Writing of Fragments Of Time