Daft Punk Premiering Unreleased Song “Infinity Repeating” Featuring Julian Casablancas at Paris Pompidou Center

Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2023 - 2:35 PM

According to pitchfork.com this Thursday Daft Punk will premiere a previously-unreleased song at Paris’s Pompidou Center. The track “Infinity Repeating,” will appear on the duo’s 10 anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories, which will be released on the following day.

“Infinity Repeating” was originally recorded for the Random Access Memories sessions, which features vocals from Julian Casablancas, who also appeared on the LP’s tune “Instant Crush.”

According to the Pompidou Center’s website, there will be three ways to experience “Infinity Repeating” at the museum. For the “ultra-high fidelity listening experience” the track will be played on a sound system composed of 30 speakers.

The center will also host a “cinematic experience” to accompany the song, as well as a “collective experience” that will feature a video debuted on the giant screen at the 350-seat Pompidou Center Forum. Admission is free on a first-come first-served basis.

The Pompidou Center is connected with Daft Punk’s history because in 1992 Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo attended their first rave at the museum when the duo were still teenagers.

Daft Punk broke up in February 2021. The duo announced the news with an eight-minute visual titled “Epilogue,” which is excerpted from their 2006 film Electroma. Last year Daft Punk reissued their debut album Homework.