Gorgon City Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2023 - 4:29 PM

UK electronic duo Gorgon City announces the Salvation Tour of North America and Europe. The news comes just days afterGorgon City dropped their upcoming album Salvation.

After kicking off in Poznan, Poland on September 8, the tour touches down in more than a dozen major cities including Amsterdam, New York, London, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping up with a two night finale in Dublin, Ireland on December 8 and 9.

The Salvation Tour follows a busy summer for Gorgon City, which brings festival appearances at Amnesia in Ibiza, Lollapalooza in Chicago and Strand Festival in Budapest.

Tickets will be available through a Spotify Fan First pre sale beginning August 2 and an artist and venue pre sale is set for the following day. The general ticket sales start on August 3. For more information visit: gorgoncity.com.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success in recent years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals.

With 10 BRIT-certified singles including one time Platinum and two time Gold, and over 2 billion collective streams in their repertoire, the duo has proven their music is equally fitting for both open air arenas and underground raves.

Now, with their upcoming Salvation Tour, Gorgon City’s legion of fans will have the chance to enjoy the unique brand of dance music live and in person.

Salvation Tour Dates