Gorgon CIty Announces New Album ‘Salvation’ for July 2023 Release

‘Los & Found,’ a new teaser for Gorgon City’s new LP, due out on July 21st, is now available. The new track immerses listeners in a euphoric dance song powered by a pulsing synth bassline and garnished with DRAMA’s captivating vocal melodies. ‘Lost & Found’ radiates a sincere and beautifully created energy, demonstrating the enormous talent of this British dance team. It incorporates gentle piano interludes and a steadily building beat.

Gorgon City and DRAMA’s dynamic partnership, previously recognized for their Silver-certified tune ‘You’ve Done Enough,’ has matured into an even more potent force, cementing their standing as extraordinary collaborators in music creation.

Gorgon City’s latest masterpiece, ‘Sidewindah,’ follows a string of great singles such as ‘Sidewindah,’ ‘Remember,’ and ‘Voodoo,’ and adds a sensitive touch to their famous repertoire, displaying their multifaceted talent. ‘Voodoo,’ their most recent single, has gained traction recently, earning substantial broadcast on BBC Radio 1 (over 75 plays) and charting on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Gorgon City has risen to prominence as one of the industry’s most sought-after bands, thanks to their particular blend of bass-driven house music and engaging vocals. With ten BRIT certifications to their name, including 1X Platinum and 2X Gold, and over 1.5 billion cumulative streams, their music seamlessly crosses both vast outdoor venues and intimate underground raves. The evidence lies in their recent activities, such as sold-out performances at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and LA’s The Shrine, a highly successful 16-week residency at Ibiza’s Amnesia, a sold-out show at Printworks, and the chart-topping success of their explosive single, ‘Sidewindah,’ featuring celebrated MC Flirta-D, which soared to the number one spot on the official Beatport charts while receiving over 100 spins on Radio 1’s playlist.

DRAMA is a compelling Chicago duet comprising producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist/songwriter Via Rosa (real name Lluvia Rosa Vela). Their distinct musical style incorporates elements of R&B and dance, as well as pop, hip-hop, jazz, bossa nova, and techno.

Gorgon City’s ‘Lost & Found,’ is an emotive masterpiece that foreshadows the brilliance of their forthcoming album, ‘Salvation.’