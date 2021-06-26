Gorgon City Unveils Ethereal New Track “Dreams” Featuring Jem Cooke

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 26th, 2021 - 4:12 PM

English electronic music duo Gorgon City have released a new track “Dreams” via Astralwerks featuring vocals from UK singer Jem Cooke. The ethereal song comes alongside an idyllic visualizer focusing around an island.

“Dreams” is led by a tropical bell melody, a driving electronic drum beat and smooth vocals from Jem Cooke, before dropping into Gorgon City’s trademark arpeggiated bassline, driving the track forward. The song is about feeling so good that it’s “like we’re in a dream,” as Cooke repeats that refrain over and over again. “Dreams” sounds like a song that’s ready for the club, which makes sense as Gorgon City’s sound is deeply rooted in club culture and live shows. In fact, many of their songs get tested at live shows and clubs before they decide to include a song on an album.

The visualizer begins on the palm-tree lined shores of a remote island. Images of the light-blue water mesh together while the intro plays, creating a relaxing and mesmerizing effect. As the song builds up, we travel deeper and deeper into the jungle on the island. Finally, when the song drops we see shots of two tall bronze statues standing in different poses almost like they are dancing together. Soon, night time falls on the island and the statues are being rhythmically lit up by neon lights to the beat of the drums. By the end of the song, the male and female statues come closer and closer to each other till they are almost touching.

“Dreams” features on Gorgon City’s third album Olympia which was released Friday, June 25. This song follows the release of their latest single “Never Let Me Down” featuring Hayley May, which is another up-beat, club-ready tune. Last month the duo also announced that they will be going on a Fall 2021 tour in support of Olympia.