Bullet For My Valentine Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Bullet For My Valentine have announced they will be marking on on their first North American headlining tour this October. The upcoming tour marks the first North American headlining run for the band in five years.

Opening for each show are the bands Of Mice & Men and Vended. Everything starts kicks off in Montreal before the tour tour stops in New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Flagstaff, Los Angles, Orlando and other cities.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins on July 27 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales start Friday July 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

In the following statement frontman Matt Tuck briefly shares his thoughts about touring again: “We cannot wait to play and see you all again. It’s been far too long.”

Bullet For My Valentine Tour Dates