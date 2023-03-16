Bullet For My Valentine Announces Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 6:23 PM

Heavy meta band Bullet For My Valentine have announced their return to U.S. stages for the first time since before the pandemic started. The upcoming tour will be making stops in Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio before ending things in Michigan.

In the press release Bullet For My Valentine express their joy about the upcoming tour.

“We’re excited to announce that we will finally be making our way back over the the USA this May for some festival and headline show performances,” the band exclaims, “It has been far too long but we’re stoked to be coming back. See you in the pit!”

Bullet For My Valentine released the deluxe version of its latest, self-titled album in August of last year by Spinefarm/Search & Destroy.

This extended release featured four brand new tracks including “Stitches”, which is a song previously only available as a Japanese exclusive. Following the CD and digital releases, a vinyl pressing launched on November 11 of last year.

Bullet For My Valentine Tour Dates

5/18 – Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville*

5/19 – Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte**

5/21 – Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

5/22 – Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

5/24 – Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Ballroom**

5/25 – Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple Festival*

5/28 – Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit