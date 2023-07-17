Of Mice & Men Announce New Album “Tether” With New Single “Warpaint” Releasing This Month

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 5:17 PM

According to blabbermouth.net rock band Of Mice & Men have announced their album Tether will be released later this year by SharpTone Records. Also the LP’s first singles “Warpaint” will arrive on July 28.

To help spread the news about the new music, Of Mice & Men went on Twitter to tell their fans about the upcoming new song.

"Warpaint" July 28th • From our new album Tether

Last December Of Mice & Men released the digital deluxe version of their seventh album Echo. The expanded version of the LP included 10 newly reimagined EDM versions of the tracks performed by 10 different DJs.

Of Mice & Men‘s mission is to make the soundtrack for every heartbreak, melancholic rumination and moment of triumph. The band’s combination of crowd-moving breakdowns, staccato rhythms and soaring melodic vocals bridged the gap from the underground to the world at large.

The band’s songs have sent them to tour with Linkin Park and Rise Against The Machine, Sliptknot and Five Finger Death Punch with In Flames.

The band‘s music is something that is deeply personal shared among the quartet. Once Of Mice & Men turned loose, they take on new meaning by adding to the soundtrack of people’s lives.