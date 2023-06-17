TikToker Joins Weezer On Stage After Playing “Buddy Holly” Riff Everyday For Three Years

Home News Simon Li June 17th, 2023 - 9:57 PM

A TikToker made to play on stage during Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour stop in Madison, according to Stereogum.com.

This TikToker played the “Buddy Holly” riff every day for three years in a row. In this February the same TikToker have collaborated with the American singer and guitarist Rivers Cuomo when they virtually played together. Last night, however, he made it to play on stage with the band during Weezer’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip” tour stop in Madison. And guess what he played during his performance? The “Buddy Holly” riff!

