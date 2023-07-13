Gunship Announces New Album Unicorn for Sept 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Synthwave band Gunship have announced their new album Unicorn will be released on September 29. The band invites listeners to celebrate the power of imagination on Unicorn. The album is named after the international icon of fantasy and imagination, which paints the tagline “Imagination Is A Weapon.”

Gunship‘s trademark consists of a synth-laden atmosphere and transportative soundscapes that have continued to evolve into more rock, industrial and EDM influences. All 14 tracks allows the listeners to enjoy a alternative reality thrill ride.

Also the record will features collaborations from Wargasm‘s Milkie Way, Tina Turner’s sax player Tim Capello, Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, film composer/guitarist Tyler Bates and many more.

Unicorn Tracklist