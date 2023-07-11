Dave Lombardo, Wargasm’s Milkie Way and More Artists Join Gunship on Futuristic New Song & Video “Monster In Paradise”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to revolvermag.com, synthwave band Gunship have announced their new album Unicorn will feature a star studded list of collaborators. Those who will be performing on the album are John Carpenter, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Carpenter Brut, Timmy Cappello (Lost Boys, Tina Turner, Ringo Starr), Health, Tyler Bates (John Wick, Guardians of the Galaxy), Lights, Power Glove, Charlie Simpson, Britta Philips (Jem) and Milkie Way (Wargasm.)

Lombardo, Cappello, Bates and Way all appear on the jolting lead single called “Monster in Paradise,” which arrived today along with a cyberpunk music video inspired by Blade Runner and The Terminator.

As a whole. “Monster in Paradise” is a killer tune which has mind dazzling instrumentation sizzling the air with a 80’s music vibe while the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful melody and harmony.

“Gunship, Timmy Capello and Dave Lombardo is truly a match made in heaven,” said Way, who stars in the video in a role that pays homage to The Terminator’s Sarah Connor. “And I’m so happy to be included in this beautiful maelstrom of synth-metal perfection.”

Unicorn is due out September 29 and it is available for pre-order at gunship.tmstor.es.