Grandaddy Announces Sumday: Excess Baggage Rarities Collection for Aug 2023 Release and Shares New Single & Video “The Town where I’m Livin Now”

July 13th, 2023

Indie rock band Grandaddy have announced a special digital release of the album Sumday: Excess Baggage. The album is a thirteen track collection of rarities and b-sides from the Sumday-era and it is set for release on August 25 through Dangerbird Records.

Back in May, Grandaddy announced Sumday Twunny, which is a limited edition four LP boxed set to be released on September 1 through Dangerbird Records. The collection includes the remastered original album as well as a complete four track demo version titled Sumday: The Cassette Demos, and Sumday: Excess Baggage.

The band has also shared the lead single “The Town where I’m Livin Now” and an official music video, which is a spacy, wistful ode to the dissonant American landscape of California’s hardscrabble Central Valley.

As a whole, “The Town where I’m Livin Now” the music is lovely by how the instrumentation fills the air with bittersweet melody while the elegant vocal performance serenades the ears with beautiful harmony. The music video is beautiful because every clip is a document of Grandaddy’s journey as a band.

In the press release frontman Jason Lytle shares his thoughts about the latest song.

“I like making songs like this. Lots of bleak but sweet visuals. Everyday stuff available for everyone to see…but some of us just end up with the twisted work of documenting it.”

Sumday: Excess Baggage Tracklist