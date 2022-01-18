Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Kramies And Tyler Ramsey Share Collaborative New Split Single ‘Over And Outsider’

Home News Jamie Reddy January 18th, 2022 - 11:01 PM

Jason Lytle of Grandaddy, Kramies and Tyler Ramsey, formerly of Band of Horses, collaborate on a new split single called “Over and Outsider”. This single release is one track that consists of three songs by each individual. Each song is simple and bare in general, giving a more personal feel to each song. The first song, “Drop That Hero”, Lytle states, “Some days I can feel pretty down and at odds with everything. Other days I can feel pretty untouchable and heroic. This song is about getting dumped during a period of feeling untouchable and heroic. I think it fits nicely with this small batch of songs.” The next song is “Arrow To Bow” by Ramsey. “This one is made up of blurry images of touring and travel and questioning what is worth giving your time to”, he notes, “Happy I was able to be a part of this project with Kramies and Jason who I love and admire as well.” Last but not least, Kramies’s final addition to the track is called “She’s Low Tide”. He explains that the song is not about someone in particular but more of a phase he was in during the pandemic. “This short song of closure seemed to have fallen into my lap out of nowhere while I was working on something else. I never know what these songs are about until much later, I just know when it feels right enough to pursue.” Take a listen to the track below. The cover art makes you reminds you of sunrise on a winter morning, just you and the view ahead.