Grandaddy Cover Metric’s “Blindness”, Cults Cover Phoenix’s “Bourgeois” And Sondre Lerche Covers Mistki’s “Townie” On New Compilation Album Covers Of Covers

Along with their print issue for their 20th anniversary, Under the Radar has announced a special Covers of Covers compilation that includes their favorite artists covering some of the artists that have been included on the cover of Under the Radar over the past 20 years.

Not too long after Grandaddy’s recent release of their holiday song, “It Was A Silent Night At Least Until Jeff Lynne Arrived”, Grandaddy has released their cover of Metric’s “Blindness”. Grandaddy’s version isn’t too different from Metric’s song. Both versions of “Blindness” are slow and dreamy. Also, listeners can’t help but get the line “singing in the rain” stuck in their heads. Jason Lytle of Grandaddy stated, “I chose ‘Blindness’ as it has been one of my favorite songs of theirs since I first heard it in 2009. I recorded and mixed it all in my garage, and enjoyed treading that line of trying to emulate some of the original sounds and ‘feels’ but also making it mine for a bit, and have a little fun.” They certainly did justice on the cover, and it is available to listen to now.

Along with Grandaddy, Sondra Lerche and Cults have covered fan favorites, such as Mistki’s “Townie” and Phoenix’s “Bourgeois”, respectively. Black Belt Eagle Scout, Girl Ray, Ora the Molecule and Peter Bjorn and John are other artists that listeners can expect to hear on the compilation album. Under the Radar stated that they will also donate $1 from each physical copy and digital download to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which is a nonprofit charity that provides financial assistance to every type of career musician and music industry workers who struggle to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems. Covers for Covers will be available for digital downloads and as a CD on March 4.

Covers of Covers track list:

1. Grandaddy: “Blindness” (Metric)

2. Piroshka: “The Crystal Lake” (Grandaddy)

3. Peter Bjorn and John: “Songs of Love” (The Divine Comedy)

4. Cults: “Bourgeois” (Phoenix)

5. Nation of Language: “Stars and Sons” (Broken Social Scene)

6. Kevin Drew: “The Loose Ends Will Make Knots” (Stars)

7. Hatchie: “FUBT” (HAIM)

8. Sondre Lerche: “Townie” (Mitski)

9. C Duncan: “Acrobat” (Angel Olsen)

10. Cassandra Jenkins: “It’s You” (Animal Collective)

11. NZCA LINES: “Debra” (Beck)

12. Oceanator: “The Biggest Lie” (Elliott Smith)

13. Black Belt Eagle Scout: “Calculation Theme” (Metric)

14. Strand of Oaks: “’81” (Joanna Newsom)

15. Ora the Molecule: “The Fox in the Snow” (Belle and Sebastian)

16. Girl Ray: “Another Try” (HAIM)

17. James Yorkston: “Smoke Signals” (Phoebe Bridgers)

18. EMA: “Trailer Trash” (Modest Mouse)

19. Alex Lahey: “New York” (St. Vincent)

20. Water From Your Eyes: “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” (R.E.M.)