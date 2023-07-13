Dan Auerbach releases ‘Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Artist Dan Auerbach has spent the past six years not only preserving the blues but uplifting the unsung voices in the genre and building a thriving, multigenerational community that has earned 16 Grammy nominations, four Billboard number one blues albums and widespread acclaim.

Today, Easy Eye Sound Studios have shared Auerbach’s song “Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh).” The song track will remind some listeners of Canned Heat’s 1967 recording “On the Road Again,” which is borrowed from Chicago bluesman Floyd Jones’s 1953 tune “Dark Road.”

The inspiration to create Auerbach‘s latest tune comes from the Mississippi Delta deity Tommy Johnson’s “Big Road Blues.” “‘Every Chance I Get (I Want You In The Flesh)” surveys the modern blues scene and is composed of exclusive, Auerbach-produced recordings from Easy Eye Sound Studios.

As a whole, the music is wonderful by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a solid vibe of blues music while there vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet sound. The music video compliments the song because each scene shows skeletons dancing to the catchy beats of the drum and musical tempo.