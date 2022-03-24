New Dan Auerbach Produced Hank Williams Jr. Album Rich White Honky Blues Announced For June

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 8:18 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Country rock musician Hank Williams Jr., son of iconic artist Hank Williams, revealed that he would be releasing his 57th studio LP titled Rich White Honky Blues. It will be produced by the Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach, and will be released June 17 via Easy Eye Sound.

On the upcoming album – his first since 2016 – Williams Jr. will be joined by electric slide guitarist Kenny Brown, bassist Eric Deaton and drummer Kinney Kimbrough. Rich White Honky Blues is made up of 12 total tracks, with his lead single being “.44 Special Blues.”

The song is a typical bluesy track that maintains its vintage melody, and matches well with the rest of Williams Jr.’s discography. In the music video, Williams is isolated, with nothing but his guitar to keep him company in the smokey room. The scene is occasionally interrupted by shots of sunset views and the nature surrounding the singer.

Williams Jr. previously made headlines for comparing former president Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler after seeing him interact with former House Speaker John Boehner while on an episode of Fox & Friends on Fox News in 2011. As a result, ESPN removed his theme song, “All My Rowdy Friends,” from Monday Night Football. This move marked the first broadcast without the traditional song in two decades.

“My analogy was extreme, but it was to make a point. I was simply trying to explain how stupid it seemed to me—how ludicrous that pairing was,” Williams later apologized.

Photo Credit: Brett Paddleford

Rich White Honky Blues:

01 .44 Special Blues

02 Georgia Women

03 My Starter Won’t Start

04 Take Out Some Insurance

05 Rich White Honky Blues

06 Short Haired Woman

07 Fireman Ring the Bell

08 Rock Me Baby

09 I Like It When It’s Stormy

10 Call Me Thunderhead

11 TV Mama

12 Jesus Will You Come by Here