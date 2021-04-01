Robert Finley And Dan Auerbach Enjoy Winnsboro In New Music Video For “Country Boy”

Home News Ariel King April 1st, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Robert Finley and Dan Auerbach have teamed up for the new single “Country Boy.” The track is accompanied by a new music video, which had been directed by Tim Hardiman, and sees Finley dancing around the town of Winnsboro. The track will appear on the upcoming album Sharecropper’s Son, which will be released on May 21.

The track features simplistic country tunes and Finley’s twining lyrics. “No matter how hard I try/I just can’t get it right/I’m trying to make a bran new friend/And everybody trying’ to fight,” Finley sings, Auerbach’s keyboards and sweet guitars dancing alongside him.

The music video sees Finley walking across the fields and dancing around the small town of Winnsboro, bright colors filling the screen. He dances in front of his car, the video showing him on the TV as he watches himself, sitting on the couch in his living room while singing the lyrics. Finley alternates between expressing joy as he dances and seriously contemplating his life as he sings.

Auerbach produced Sharecropper’s Son, while Finley invites blues veterans to join him as he reflects on his life and childhood working in the cotton fields, Finley and his family having been sharecroppers during the South’s Jim Crow era.

Auerbach recently announced that his record label, Easy Eye Sound, will team up with Concord Recorded Music, with the company distributing Easy Eye Sound’s releases going forward. He had also joined Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and many more for a John Prine Tribute livestream last year.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford