Puscifer Adds Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Night Club

According to Consequence, Los Angeles based rock group Puscifer has announced the addition of a fall 2022 leg to their North American tour dates. The band just finished off their first leg of the tour in Seattle, Washington at McCaw Hall on July 10.

The new dates will begin with a kickoff show in San Francisco, California at The Warfield on October 13. The band will take a short trip to Reno, Nevada then continue playing in California, hitting Paso Robles and Escondido before traveling through Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C and New Jersey. The group will then visit Montreal, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario in Canada before heading back to the U.S. They will continue touring with concerts in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma before ending their trekk with a show in Prescott, Arizona at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on November 22.

The previous tour dates featured Moodie Black as the support and Billy Howerdel as the opener for a pair of shows. This time around, mxdwn’s Best New Artist of 2018, Night Club will be coming along for the trek. The duo previously toured in spring alongside Holy Wars. Back in February, they shared the animated music video for “Die In The Disco.” Speaking of Howerdel, the band recently released the video for his remix of “Bullet Train To Iowa” which can be viewed below.

Puscifer The Existential Reckoning Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Night Club

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/18 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall

10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)

10/21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

10/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

10/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

11/04 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

11/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

11/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

11/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

11/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

11/22 – Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat