Puscifer Adds Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Night Club

According to Consequence, Los Angeles based rock group Puscifer has announced the addition of a fall 2022 leg to their North American tour dates. The band just finished off their first leg of the tour in Seattle, Washington at McCaw Hall on July 10.
The new dates will begin with a kickoff show in San Francisco, California at The Warfield on October 13. The band will take a short trip to Reno, Nevada then continue playing in California, hitting Paso Robles and Escondido before traveling through Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C and New Jersey. The group will then visit Montreal, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario in Canada before heading back to the U.S. They will continue touring with concerts in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma before ending their trekk with a show in Prescott, Arizona at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center on November 22.
The previous tour dates featured Moodie Black as the support and Billy Howerdel as the opener for a pair of shows. This time around, mxdwn’s Best New Artist of 2018, Night Club will be coming along for the trek. The duo previously toured in spring alongside Holy Wars. Back in February, they shared the animated music video for “Die In The Disco.” Speaking of Howerdel, the band recently released the video for his remix of “Bullet Train To Iowa” which can be viewed below.
Puscifer The Existential Reckoning Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Night Club
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/15 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/18 – Escondido, CA @ California Center for Arts Escondido – Concert Hall
10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (formerly Tucson Music Hall)
10/21 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
10/25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
10/29 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center Theatre
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
11/03 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
11/04 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
11/05 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/07 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
11/11 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
11/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
11/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
11/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
11/22 – Prescott, AZ @ Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat