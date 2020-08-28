mxdwn PREMIERE: Night Club’s New Video for “Miss Negativity” is a Hellish Fever Dream of Pageantry

Home News Matt Matasci August 28th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

If you’ve been paying attention to mxdwn over the last few years, you’ll already know that Night Club are one of our favorite rising stars. They earned our Best New Artist designation in 2018 and we’ve covered just about everything they’ve done since. They’ve managed to truly stand out in an ever-crowding world of dark, electronic-based music with their thoughtful lyrics and dynamic compositions, merging melancholy imagery with unforgettable beats, sonic textures and of course, unforgettable vocal hooks.

Today we’re proud to premiere the latest single from the duo, “Miss Negativity,” which just judging by the title is another exercise in Night Club’s careful balance of dark instrumental themes and the light, sometimes-playful vocals of Emily Kavanaugh. Along with the new song, the duo – which features Mark Brooks along with Kavanaugh – have announced a new album Die Die Lullaby, which is out on October 9, 2020. The duo’s third record, it follows 2018’s Scary World.

The song comes with a clever video that plays off the title of the song, “Miss Negativity.” Kavanaugh is dressed as a pageant competitor, singing and dancing along with the music on stage. However, it’s obvious from the jump that there’s just something a little off about this pagaent. Behind the translucent stage curtain, a large cross is visible, the lighting is ominously dark and oh yeah – the judges are nude, marble-white mannequins, watching Kavanaugh sashay around the stage with obviously vacant expressions on their blank faces.

Following the chorus, which features lyrics like “So call me Miss Negativity / Broken dreams inside my head / I’ve been crowned by my own misery / Who can save me from this toxicity? / Before my heart is dead,” Kavanaugh shows off her special talents, which include clumsily performing with a skeleton puppet and sitting down for a keyboard solo. As the pitch of Kavanaugh’s vocals are digitally lowered during the song’s conclusion, the imagery takes on less of a dark theme and more horror – think Carrie. It’s all extremely entertaining and well done, watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

“Miss Negativity” is the first single from our upcoming third LP Die Die Lullaby,” said the band. “We wanted the video to capture the feel of a fever dream where you’re trapped in your own personal hell. Struggling to find positivity in a world gone wrong.”

Last year the band released the single “Your Addiction,” for which we premiered the music video. The band also toured in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic put all touring on hold. It was opening for A Perfect Circle where we first came across the band, where they impressed performing before Tricky and Maynard James Keenan’s alternative prog-rock supergroup.

Die Die Lullaby track list

1. “Go To Sleep”

2. “Die In The Disco”

3. “Sad Boy”

4. “My Valentine”

5. “Miss Negativity”

6. “Gossip”

7. “Misery Go Round”

8. “The Creepshow”

9. “California Killed Me”

10. “Civil War”