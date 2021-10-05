Night Club Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 11:27 PM

Night Club

Night Club has announced their latest tour via Instagram with new dates. In the post the group wrote; “Excited to FINALLY announce our Spring 2022 US tour w/ special guest @holywarsmusic 🖤✖️Swipe for dates. Tickets go on sale this Fri 10/8 @ 10am local time.” The Spring 2022 tour is set to have a very large number of dates, spanning across most US states. The tour starts on March 19 in Sacramento, CA and will make it to the opposite coast on April 3 where they are set to perform in Buffalo, NY. The group then plans to loop around the other way, making multiple stops in Texas before ending their tour with two final stops in Los Angeles and San Diego, CA.

See their Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIGHT CLUB (@nightclubband)

Tour Dates:

Mar 19: Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Mar 21: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Mar 22: Portland, OR @ Star Theater

Mar 24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Mar 25: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

Mar 26: Denver, CO @ HQ

Mar 27: Kansas City @ Riot Room

Mar 28: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mar 30: Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Rock Club

Mar 31: Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Apr 01: Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

Apr 02: Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cambridge Room

Apr 03: Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

Apr 04: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

Apr 06: Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

Apr 07: Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

Apr 08: Philadelphia, PA @ TBD

Apr 09: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

Apr 11: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Apr 12: New Orleans, LA @ Santos

Apr 13: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

Apr 15: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Apr 16: Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Apr 17: Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

Apr 19: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse

Apr 20: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Apr 21: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Apr 22: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Apr 23: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick