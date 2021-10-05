Night Club Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Night Club has announced their latest tour via Instagram with new dates. In the post the group wrote; “Excited to FINALLY announce our Spring 2022 US tour w/ special guest @holywarsmusic 🖤✖️Swipe for dates. Tickets go on sale this Fri 10/8 @ 10am local time.” The Spring 2022 tour is set to have a very large number of dates, spanning across most US states. The tour starts on March 19 in Sacramento, CA and will make it to the opposite coast on April 3 where they are set to perform in Buffalo, NY. The group then plans to loop around the other way, making multiple stops in Texas before ending their tour with two final stops in Los Angeles and San Diego, CA.
See their Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Tour Dates:
Mar 19: Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
Mar 21: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Mar 22: Portland, OR @ Star Theater
Mar 24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Mar 25: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
Mar 26: Denver, CO @ HQ
Mar 27: Kansas City @ Riot Room
Mar 28: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mar 30: Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Rock Club
Mar 31: Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Apr 01: Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary
Apr 02: Cleveland, OH @ HOB Cambridge Room
Apr 03: Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
Apr 04: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
Apr 06: Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
Apr 07: Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
Apr 08: Philadelphia, PA @ TBD
Apr 09: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House
Apr 11: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Apr 12: New Orleans, LA @ Santos
Apr 13: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
Apr 15: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
Apr 16: Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
Apr 17: Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective
Apr 19: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse
Apr 20: Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Apr 21: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Apr 22: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Apr 23: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick