Night Club Release Spooky New Track “Gossip” Alongside Accompanying Halloween Themed Music Video

Night Club

Dark electronic duo Night Club released a new track, “Gossip” and an accompanying music video on Oct. 2. The track will be featured on the duo’s upcoming studio album, Die Die Lullaby, which is set to be released Oct. 9.

“Gossip” immediately jumps into a mid-tempo beat featuring a high-pitched theremin that elicits strong Halloween vibes. It highlights the duo’s vocalist, Emily Kavanaugh, with her signature vocals, singing lines including “Lies creep in your mind / Stabbing like daggers,” and “It’s all just gossip / So shut your dirty mouth.”

In the video, Kavanaugh dons a pink leather costume while walking through a dark forest surrounded by bright pink crosses with the ground littered with bones. Intermixed are scenes with Brady Bunch-like panels featuring people dressed in different Halloween costumes. It ends with Kavanaugh being closed into the bright pink coffin that is the cover art for Die Die Lullaby.

Night Club, which was formed in Los Angeles in 2011 and consists of Kavanaugh along with Mark Brooks, said their new album was co-mixed by Dave “Rave” Ogilvie, a record producer who has worked with Nine Inch Nails, Skinny Puppy, Marilyn Manson and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The duo released the first single off of Die Die Lullaby, “Miss Negativity,” on Aug. 28 with an accompanying music video. The band said of the video: “We wanted the video to capture the feel of a fever dream where you’re trapped in your own personal hell. Struggling to find positivity in a world gone wrong.”

The duo released a video for their 2018 single “Your Addiction” in June 2019 and announced a fall 2019 tour schedule with performances in the Western United States and the South. “Your Addiction” was released in July 2018.

Die Die Lullaby follows 2018’s Scary World, released the year Night Club won mxdwn’s Best New Artist designation. The same year, the band also toured with A Perfect Circle, a rock supergroup formed in 1999 by guitarist Billy Howerdel and Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan.

Featured image: Marv Watson