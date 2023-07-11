Dying Fetus Announces New Album Make Then Beg For Death for Sept 2023 Release and Fall 2023 Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, death metal band Dying Fetus are returning with their new album Make Them Beg for Death on September 8. Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared the NSFW video for lead single “Feast of Ashes.”
In support the album’s release, Dying Fetus will be embarking on a Make Them Beg For Death Tour with support from The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa.
Everything kicks off in Cincinnati before the tour stops at Philadelphia, Greensboro, Orlando, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Lawrence, Chicago, Clevelandm and Brooklyn.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday July 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code LEGEND. People can also pick up tickets through StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
As a whole, “Feast of Ashes” is a head banger due to the band’s pulverizing technical riffs, pinch harmonics, and precise rhythmic timing. The gurgled and growled vocals also contributes to the endless insanity.
Dying Fetus appear to have used their previous album’s title as the premise for the “Feast of Ashes.” Also the music video is not for everyone because the Blvckbox Studios-directed clip shows a violent revenge murder being executed with glee.
Make Them Beg for Death Tracklist:
1. Enlighten Through Agony
2. Compulsion For Cruelty
3. Feast of Ashes
4. Throw Them in the Van
5. Unbridled Fury
6. When The Trend Ends
7. Undulating Carnage
8. Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat
9. Hero’s Grave
10. Subterfuge
Make Them Beg For Death Tour Dates
10/7 – Cincinnati, OH Bogarts
10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
10/20 – Richmond, VA Canal Club
10/21 – Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819
10/22 – Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
10/24 – Orlando, FL The Beacham
10/26 – Houston, TX Warehouse Live
10/28 – Austin, TX Come And Take It Live
10/30 – Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ The Marquee
11/1 – San Diego, CA House of Blues
11/2 – Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
11/3 – Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
11/4 – Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
11/5 – Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
11/7 – Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
11/9 – Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
11/10 – Lawrence, KS The Granada
11/11 – Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway
11/12 – Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
11/13 – Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall
11/14 – Cleveland, OH House of Blues
11/15 – Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall
11/17 – -Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
11/18 – Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva