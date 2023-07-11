Dying Fetus Announces New Album Make Then Beg For Death for Sept 2023 Release and Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 11:23 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to blabbermouth.net, death metal band Dying Fetus are returning with their new album Make Them Beg for Death on September 8. Ahead of the album’s release, the band has shared the NSFW video for lead single “Feast of Ashes.”

In support the album’s release, Dying Fetus will be embarking on a Make Them Beg For Death Tour with support from The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa.

Everything kicks off in Cincinnati before the tour stops at Philadelphia, Greensboro, Orlando, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Lawrence, Chicago, Clevelandm and Brooklyn.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday July 13 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code LEGEND. People can also pick up tickets through StubHub, where their purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

As a whole, “Feast of Ashes” is a head banger due to the band’s pulverizing technical riffs, pinch harmonics, and precise rhythmic timing. The gurgled and growled vocals also contributes to the endless insanity.

Dying Fetus appear to have used their previous album’s title as the premise for the “Feast of Ashes.” Also the music video is not for everyone because the Blvckbox Studios-directed clip shows a violent revenge murder being executed with glee.

Make Them Beg for Death Tracklist:

1. Enlighten Through Agony

2. Compulsion For Cruelty

3. Feast of Ashes

4. Throw Them in the Van

5. Unbridled Fury

6. When The Trend Ends

7. Undulating Carnage

8. Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat

9. Hero’s Grave

10. Subterfuge

Make Them Beg For Death Tour Dates

10/7 – Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA Roxian Theatre

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

10/20 – Richmond, VA Canal Club

10/21 – Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

10/22 – Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

10/24 – Orlando, FL The Beacham

10/26 – Houston, TX Warehouse Live

10/28 – Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

10/30 – Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ The Marquee

11/1 – San Diego, CA House of Blues

11/2 – Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

11/3 – Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

11/4 – Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

11/5 – Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

11/7 – Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

11/9 – Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

11/10 – Lawrence, KS The Granada

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway

11/12 – Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

11/13 – Detroit, MI St. Andrew’s Hall

11/14 – Cleveland, OH House of Blues

11/15 – Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall

11/17 – -Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

11/18 – Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live