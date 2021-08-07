Envol et Macadam Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Voivod, Despised Icon and Comeback Kid

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 7th, 2021 - 9:32 PM

Envol et Macadam Festival will be held in Stade Canac, Quebec City from September 9th-11th. Voivod, Despised Icon and Comeback Kid will all be playing at the festival with dozens of other bands. Tickets can be found via envoletmacadam.

Envol et Macadam shared an announcement that they had to push back the 2020 Festival due to COVID and couldn’t celebrate its 25th year of existing.

Envol et Macadam is an urban festival held in Quebec for three consecutive days as a Back To School event. Most music performed is alternative that has on average 25,000 attendees it is unknown at the moment if they will allow this many to attend or lower the number. The festival was started in 1996 and has raised $1 million dollars in revenue.