Dying Fetus Unveil Brutal New Song & Video “Compulsion For Cruelty”

Maryland-based death metal band Dying Fetus has released their latest single entitled “Compulsion For Cruelty.” The song is accompanied by a dizzying, high-energy live performance music video.

The music video is electrifying with footage of a mosh pit blended with the band’s adrenaline-fueled live performance. The omniscient camera angles are hypnotic and cinematic with closeups of guitar shredding and fans headbanging in the audience. The song is filled with signature growls, a pounding drumline and intense riffs that are sure to make metalheads’ playlists.

The band is currently on the North American leg of their tour with Knocked Loose, Terror & Omerta. They are scheduled to perform tonight (September 5) in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa at The Brass Monkey. They will also be playing back-to-back shows in Montreal and Toronto on September 7 and 8. They will return to the U.S. with performances in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee. Their closing show is set for Huntington, Wisconsin at The Loud on September 21.

Last year, Dying Fetus performed at the Psycho Las Vegas music festival alongside The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation, Deafheaven, Cult Of Fire and more. The band’s most recent full length album, Wrong One To Fuck With, was released on June 2017. The record marked their eighth studio album.

Dying Fetus Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/5 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

9/7 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

9/8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*

9/9 – Syracuse, NY @ The Lost Horizon

9/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ Hmac*

9/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

9/20 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse*

9/21 – Huntington, WC @ The Loud*

w/ Knocked Loose, Terror & Omerta

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva