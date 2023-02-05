Dying Fetus Share Music Video For “Unbridled Fury”

Home News Hannah Boyle February 5th, 2023 - 1:57 AM

The charmingly named, and not at all controversial, band Dying Fetus recently released a new music video for the song “Unbridled Fury”. The new music video is available below.

I don’t want to lie to you, so I won’t. The video was disturbing. The video and song are on par with the artist’s typical work and name, but that didn’t make it any less horrific. There is only so much a person can look at a mouth or teeth before their stomach turns, which I believe was the point of the video so kudos to the artist. The rest of the video was primarily made up of the band playing in eerie lighting. Watching the video is enough to give a person motion sickness from the camera work alone.

The music is as angry as promised. It is loud and upsetting, which again matches the music video. The band evokes powerful emotions in its audience, so who cares if they are positive or negative? They did more than most in terms of getting under the listener’s skin.