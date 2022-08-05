Silversun Pickups Share Intricate Music Video For New Single “Alone On A Hill”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 5th, 2022 - 10:09 PM

Los Angeles-based alt-rock band Silversun Pickups have shared a new single and music video for “Alone On A Hill”, the latest single from their forthcoming album Physical Thrills. The album, which was produced by Butch Vig, is due out on August 19th via New Machine Recordings. Bassist Nikki Moninger is featured on vocals for the song; read her thoughts below.

The band has also announced a 21-date headlining tour in support of the album, which will kick off on September 21st in Seattle, WA and wrap up on October 17th in Los Angeles, CA.

“Alone On A Hill” is led entirely by Bassist Nikki Moniger, who typically provides backing vocals for the band. The song is an etherial, translucent track that features Moninger’s dainty, elegant vocals over a bed of delicate drums and keyboards. The music video, which was directed by Suzie Vlcek, features Moninger in a series of reflections around her bedroom.

“This song exposes a side I didn’t know I had in me. It felt freeing, especially with everything going on in the past couple of years. I’m grateful everyone gave me so much support during the recording process as I am a bit timid when it comes to hearing the sound of my own voice. Bri just kept telling me to channel my inner Kate Bush.” Moninger revealed.

You can watch the new music video and check out the upcoming show dates below.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Silversun Pickups Upcoming Tour Dates

8/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grammy Museum (Conversation & Performance) SOLD OUT

8/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival

8/14 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive Wichita

8/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

8/18 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

8/19 – Denver, CO @ Channel 93.3’s Big Gig

9/28 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park*

9/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues*

10/1 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

10/2 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater*

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre*

10/6 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre*

10/7 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater*

10/8 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe*

10/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

10/15 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company (KFRR radio show)^

11/2 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

11/4 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

11/5 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater*

11/6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

11/8 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!*

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore*

11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

11/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*