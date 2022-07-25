Silversun Pickups Announce ‘Physical Thrills’ Headlining 2022 Tour Dates, Share Lyric Video “Scared Together”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 25th, 2022 - 5:27 PM

Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Silversun Pickups have returned with the announcement of their ‘Physical Thrills’ headlining tour dates featuring Eliza & The Delusionals as support. The band has teamed up with PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund to donate $1 from every ticket sold to reproductive justice initiatives. The group has also released the lyric video for their lead single “Scared Together.”

The tour will kick off on August 3 with their sold-out performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California. The band will then make an appearance at Outlandia Music Festival in Nebraska on the 13th before kicking it into high gear visiting Kansas, Colorado, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The trek will end on November 18 with a show in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works. Eliza & The Delusions will be supporting on various dates throughout the tour. Check below for more details!

The tour is in support of their forthcoming album Physical Thrills which is scheduled to release on August 19 via New Machine Recordings. The record features production from Butch Vig who famously worked with Garbage and Nirvana on their iconic 1991 album Nevermind.

Silversun Pickups Summer & Fall U.S. Tour Dates

8/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Grammy Museum (Conversation & Performance) SOLD OUT

8/13 – Bellevue, NE @ Outlandia Music Festival

8/14 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive Wichita

8/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

8/18 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

8/19 – Denver, CO @ Channel 93.3’s Big Gig

9/28 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park*

9/29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues*

10/1 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

10/2 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater*

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre*

10/6 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre*

10/7 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater*

10/8 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe*

10/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

10/15 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company (KFRR radio show)^

11/2 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

11/4 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*

11/5 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater*

11/6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

11/8 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!*

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore*

11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

11/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

11/14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

11/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

*Support from Eliza & The Delusionals

^Support TBD

Photo Credit: Marv Watson