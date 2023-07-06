Rostam Teases Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Album The Loveliest Time a Follow-Up to The Loneliest Time

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2023 - 2:05 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Carly Rae Jepsen has teased The Loveliest Time, which is the follow up to her 2022 album The Loneliest Time. Just like Jepsen‘s last record, The Loveliest Time will feature production from Rostam Batmanglij.

On July 3 Batmanglij went to Twitter to announce his involvement on Jepsen’s upcoming album.

the two we did for The Loveliest Time have BPMs 🥁 —get ready to dance 💃 https://t.co/uYezYdicLh — Rostam (@matsoR) July 3, 2023

BPMs means beats per minute and it is likely that Jepsen and Batmanglij were tipping fans off to songs that have a fastBPM, since the producer mentioned dancing.

Batmanglij previously co wrote and produced Jepsen’s The Loneliest Time cuts “Western Wind” and “Go Find Yourself or Whatever.” Since then, he has teamed with Samia for the song “Mad at Me,” while the producer’s last solo album was 2021’s Changephobia.

