Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Broadway Inspired Video For “Surrender My Heart”

Trisha Valdez December 16th, 2022 - 3:40 PM

Carly Rae Jepsen just released a new music video inspired by Broadway for Surrender My Heart. This music video stars Actress jane Krakowski and world-renown ballerina Isabella Boylston, Directed by Brantley Gutierrez.

This music video is heavily inspired by Broadway musicals, with the lights, performances and especially being inside a theater. It starts off with trumpets playing and showing parts of the city of New York. Then lands in front of a Broadway theater entrance, Jepsen is inside admiring the theater when all of a sudden Krakowski burst through the doors.

Krakowski is the director of the play; Jepsen tries to thank her for coming out to help but Krakowski won’t hear any of it. There are a few rehearsal scenes and then we have the final take. Jepsen and Krakowski stand behind the side curtain and are feeling nervous.

The dancers are in place on stage, and we see Boylston on stage as well prepared to perform. Jepsen gets to her spot and the music part of the video begins. She starts to sing in a blue light as the dancer’s dance on a set of stairs.

As Jepsen gets more in depth with her song the lights start to change to an orange shade mix with blue, showing the audience the uplifting part of the song. Jepsen did a fantastic job at incorporating music and dance into a music video, truly “playing the part” of a Broadway show.

