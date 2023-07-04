Blur Cancels French Festival Headlining Set Due to Injury

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 1:05 PM

According to nme.com, rock band Blur have cancelled their upcoming headlining performance at a French festival due to an injury. The news comes just days ahead of the band’s upcoming shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Blur were set to perform at Festival Beauregard on July 6 but according to an update from the festival’s official Twitter page, the band will no longer be performing due to drummer Dave Rowntree suffering a knee injury.

La mauvaise nouvelle vient de tomber : @Blur ne pourra pas assurer son concert à Beauregard.

Dave Rowntree, le batteur, s’est blessé ce week-end et doit se reposer pour assurer les futurs shows.

“The bad news has just fallen: @Blur will not be able to perform his concert in Beauregard. Dave Rowntree, the drummer, was injured this weekend and must rest for future shows.”

People can apply for a refund for the show and at time of writing, Blur have not yet spoken out about the cancelled date, nor offered any further details on Rowntree’s injury.

Festival organizers have also announced that following Blur’s withdrawal from the live slot, Brighton rock duo Royal Blood will be taking their place and are set to perform as the new Thursday headlining act.