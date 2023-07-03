Peter Gabriel Releases Guitar Driven New Single “So Much”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 7:52 PM

Artist Peter Gabriel has released the song “So Much,” which is the first version to be heard on the Dark-Side Mix by Tchad Blake. Written and produced by Gabriel, “So Much” features a string arrangement from John Metcalfe and contributions from Tony Levin on bass, David Rhodes on guitar and backing vocals from Gabriel‘s daughter Melanie.

As a whole, the instrumentation is lovely how each note fills the air and dazzles the mind with stunning sound while Gabriel graces the ears with his love voice. People can relate to”So Much” because at some point we all want to have a great life while living on earth.

In the press release Gabriel discusses the meaning behind latest song.

“So Much is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me. The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture.’”

Just like the previous full moon releases, “So Much” will come with differing mix approaches from Tchad’s Dark-Side Mix, Mark ‘Spike’ Stent’s Bright-Side Mix and Hans-Martin Buff’s Atmos mix In-Side Mix.