Peter Gabriel Releases Electric New Song “Four Kinds of Horses” From Upcoming Album i/o

“Four Kinds of Horses” is an electric song that was written/produced by Peter Gabriel and Richard Russell who as well help produce it. Peter Gabriel’s new song “Four Kinds of Horses”, An artist who has been releasing music as a solo artist since 1975. Now his new song “Four Kinds of Horses” does differ from his past songs he has released. For his new electric song, there is this depressing undertone but as well this hopeful tune found in the song as one listens to it. As the song progresses it starts to get brighter/hopeful as one would put it.



Peter Gabriel who released “Four Kinds of Horses” this electric song just a day ago which was the 5th of May is planning to head on a tour. The tour is planned to run across Europe and Northern America in 2023, a tour that will begin this spring and till fall. The tickets for the tour can be found on the website of live nation.