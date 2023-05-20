Peter Gabriel Debuts Many New Songs During First Show in Nine Years

Home News Renita Wright May 20th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

Peter Gabriel is back on stage after almost a decade.

The British musician launched the tour for his upcoming album “i/o” with a show at Poland’s Tauron Arena in Krakow on Thursday night. The debut of “The I/O Tour” in Poland marked the singer-songwriter’s first full set since 2014. The tour opened with “Washing Of The Year” and “Growing Up”. During the set Gabriel performed new material from his upcoming album including the live debut of singles “Panopticom”, “The Court,” and “Four Kinds of Horses” in addition to “Sledgehammer” “Darkness,” and “Don’t Give Up”.

Peter Gabriel rose to fame as the lead vocalist and flutist of the progressive rock band Genesis. Following his departure from the band in 1975, he pursued a solo career, producing hit songs like “Solsbury Hill, “and “In Your Eyes”. Gabriel is also known for his innovative music videos and ground-breaking use of technology in his live performances.

The setlist for the “The I/O Tour” also includes a new version of “Love Can Heal” and a new song dedicated to Gabriel’s mother titled “Unknown”. “The i/o Tour” which continues through in Europe until June will begin it’s North American leg on Sept. 8 in Quebec.