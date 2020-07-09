Poolside Joins Forces With Dance Icon Todd Edwards for New Single “Getting There From Here”

Home News Roy Lott July 9th, 2020 - 10:25 PM

Poolside has released their new single“Getting There From Here” featuring the one and only Todd Edwards, who has worked with Daft Punk and Justice. The groovy disco track provides synths, lo-fi beats, and vocals that blend with the beat perfectly. “I hope it brings some joy, relief and encouragement to whoever listens and helps them with whatever they’re up against in these times,” says Poolside member Jeffrey Paradise. Check out the tune below.

“Getting There From Here” is their first release of new music since their EP Low Season, released earlier this year. Mxdwn described the album as an “enjoyable play from start to finish and should leave every listener with a smile on their face.” The group had begun a world tour in support of the album and have since announced that the North American leg will be postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic. Rescheduled dates have yet to be announced.

Poolside formed in 2010 and consists of Jeff Paradise and Afonso Gaspar, with additional members for live shows including Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), Mattie Safer (The Rapture), Brijean Murphy (Toro y Moi) and Casey Butler (Pharaohs). They have released three full-length LP’s so far, with their latest being Low Season and many remixes to songs from Black Sabbath, Little Dragon and Tycho to name a few.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister