Poolside Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman January 30th, 2020 - 2:56 PM

Daytime disco pioneers Poolside have announced dates and locations for their 2020 Low Season tour. The tour will commence after the release of Poolside’s highly anticipated album Low Season, which is set to drop on February 7th of this year.

The tour will begin on April 24 at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon, and will end on on May 23 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. The band will be playing at Governors Ball this year as a part of their tour.

Low Season will be a very significant album for Poolside; this will be the first album that will be produced entirely by the founder of Poolside Jeffery Paradise since the departure of Filip Nikolic in 2017.

Poolside released “Around the Sun” earlier this month as a single leading up to the album. Rolling Stone wrote about the track, “Poolside’s new single lands somewhere between cry-for-help and carefree jaunt…Think of a Venn diagram containing Delegation’s ‘Oh Honey,’ Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere,’ late Seventies Isley Brothers, and late Eighties Prefab Sprout, and you’ll end up in the vicinity of this collaboration.”

Check out the cover art, the official tour flyer, and the tour dates and locations, below:

Tour dates:

2/9 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller *

2/10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Vasteatern *

2/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega Main Hall *

2/13 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich *

2/14 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall *

2/15 – Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre *

2/17 – Brussels, Belgium – AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique *

2/18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *

2/19 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s *

2/21 – Warsaw, Poland – Praga Centrum *

2/23 – Prague, Czech Republic – Roxy *

2/24 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvárium *

2/25 – Vienna, Austria – WUK *

2/27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique *

2/28 – Bologna, Italy – Estragon *

3/1 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo *

3/5 – London, UK – Printworks *

4/24 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/25 – Tacoma, WA – Alma Mater Tacoma

4/26 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/27 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

4/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

5/1 – Denver, CO – Summit Denver

5/2 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

5/3 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5/4 – Chicago, IL – Metro Chicago

5/6 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

5/7 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

5/8 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

5/9 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

5/11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/12 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

5/14 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

5/15 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5/16 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/18 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Austin

5/19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

5/21 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf Santa Fe

5/22 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

5/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

6/5-7 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival #

* SUPPORTING TYCHO

# FESTIVAL APPEARANCE