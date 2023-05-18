Poolside Signs New Deal With Ninja Tune Records; Shares New Single And Music Video For “Each Night”

Home News Roy Lott May 18th, 2023 - 5:18 PM

Poolside, the recording project of Los Angeles-based producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Paradise, has signed a new deal with Ninja Tune imprint label Counter Records. Having previously self-released his records via his own imprint Pacific Standard Records, this marks the first time he’s partnered with a label.

“Well, after 10 years of meeting with record labels, I had a meeting that changed everything. Instead of talking about hits, radio or TikTok, we talked about music – imagine that! Ninja Tune/Counter Records suggested getting weirder, experimenting, digging deeper and ignoring the rules. I couldn’t believe my ears. It was the polar opposite of every other meeting I’ve ever taken. It was about going deeper, not wider; it was about what was important for Poolside as an artist and the legacy of the art. I was listening,” adds Jeffrey Paradise. New music is set to arrive from Poolside later this year.

In the new relationship, Poolside joins Counter’s roster, whose catalog includes ODESZA, LP Giobbi, Big Gigantic, RAC, and more. In celebration, he released the single “Each Night” featuring Australian psychedelic indie-pop band Mazy.

“To me ‘Each Night’ feels fresh, new, exciting and edgy, while also sounding totally familiar. It’s a balancing act I often aim for and feel like it is achieved on this song more harmoniously than I’ve ever managed before,” shares Jeffrey Paradise of the song. “The influences at play feel like an amalgamation of all of the music I’ve listened to, played and internalized over my many years of loving music. It’s like your favorite song you’ve never heard before, with glimmers of so many styles ranging from Shoegaze to Madchester to prog rock to dance to dub all making appearances throughout.” Check out the tune below.