ZZ Top’s Upcoming Album Will Feature Posthumous Appearance From The Late Dusty Hill

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com, rock band ZZ Top have not released a studio album since 2012’s La Futura but recently the band have mentioned there will be a new album underway.

The upcoming album be ZZ Top ‘s first record without longtime member Dusty Hill, who died just under two years ago. Although Hill is gone, he release will still feature contributions from the late bassist.

Hill died in late July of 2021 in his Texas home at the age of 72 after a battle with health issues. Shortly after Hills death, Billy Gibbons confirmed that he and Frank Beard would continue as ZZ Top, with Hill’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis assuming the role as the band’s bassist going forward.

Although the band has been touring since Hill’s death, ZZ Top have not put out any studio releases but Gibbons did mention about the new material the band have been working on during an interview with Classic Rock.

“Dusty was a great guy, a swell singer. He provided a solid platform for me to solo without having to look back. He was always on it. Dusty used to say, ‘If I’m late to the stage, be sure to give my guitar to Elwood.’ Elwood is a family member; he’s been with us for three decades.”

Gibbons adds: “And sure enough, Elwood picked up the parts and pieces. But whereas Dusty played with his fingers, Elwood uses a pick. It’s a little sharper. He brings a little more finesse. And at the first rehearsal he showed up with a full beard longer than mine.”

Also Gibbons recalled that Hill told him he wanted the band to go on without him, a wish that they have since granted. The new album will feature Hill on some tracks, as well as Francis.

“Are things coming to the boil yet? Yeah, in fact we are currently reviewing the tracks that deserve completion. What’s fascinating is that we have three or four tracks with them both, they’re trading off. The only tell-tale difference is that Dusty, playing with his fingers, sounds a little warmer.”

Though Gibbons is hopeful that the band can release the album soon, the musician admitted that ZZ Top are going to be quite busy for a while with an upcoming tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd starting up next month.