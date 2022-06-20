ZZ Top To Release New Music Without Dusty Hill

Home News Skyy Rincon June 20th, 2022 - 10:36 AM

According to Loudwire, Texas-based rock band ZZ Top are looking forward to releasing new music, which would make it their first music without beloved bassist Dusty Hill, who passed away in July 2021. Frontman Billy Gibbons explained that guitar tech Elwood Francis would be continuing in Hill’s place and that they will be recording together.

In an interview with UCR, Gibbons commented on Hill and his decision to recruit Francis: “When he was feeling a bit out of sorts, he requested going to see his physician. He said, ‘Listen, if I’m late getting back to the gig, make sure that Elwood, our guitar technician, wraps his hands around my guitar.'”

He honored Hill, stating that he was “a great performer” and “a great friend.” Gibbons also said that Hill praised Francis prior to his death, believing him to be “more than a family member.” ZZ Top fans may be getting some new music with Gibbons sharing that the band is intrigued by the idea of working with Francis.

“…This would be an interesting excursion into the unknown – particularly with Elwood holding down the bottom end,” Gibbons continued, “We’ve got the makings of a band that is partially the tried-and-true longstanding experience with something so fresh, and kind of uncharted territory that’s being broken. We find it rather intriguing. It’s a calling that has us grinning from start to finish.”

ZZ Top continue to tour without Hill. They are on tour this summer, visiting various locations across the United States and Canada. They will also release their forthcoming live album Raw on July 22.

Raw Tracklist

1. “Brown Sugar”

2. “Just Got Paid”

3. “Heard it on the X”

4. “La Grange”

5. “Tush”

6. “Thunderbird”

7. “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide”

8. “Gimme All Your Lovin'”

9. “Blue Jean Blues”

10. “Certified Blues”

11. “Tube Snake Boogie”